'AITA for going no contact with my friend after my nail tech warned me about her?'

I 29F and my 33F friend, let’s call her Brittany. We became friends at work over the past three years. She recently had a baby and we were doing everything together. We started going to the same nail tech that our other friends started going to and she’s amazing.
My nail tech is one of the friends that will call you out on BS, She will tell you that color won’t look good on your skin tone, but will give you all the love and support when you need it.
Recently, Brittany got a different job but in the same company so I don’t see her as often. She’s busy with her baby so I make sure not to bother her but we were still catching up on weekends. We would go and get our nails done around the same time so we would see each other.
But recently, my nail tech warned me about distancing myself away from Brittany. I was so shocked that I didn’t even ask what she could’ve said because I know that it would’ve messed with my mental health. She knew I was caught off guard and what did she hear that was so bad?
My nail tech said “ sometimes you need to take a break from friends, and that’s okay. But right now I wouldn’t want to be friends with her.” “ I’m just warning you.” I closed my door with her for a while, because I was so shook at this comment from a VERY Reliable source.
Until my other friends from work started asking why I wasn’t talking to Brittany And if I was still “around work “ or if I had something going on. BUT SHE NEVER MESSAGED ME.
During this, My mom recently had cancer surgery and a couple weeks after I had surgery on my ankle due to a freak accident. I’ve been home for over a month. She has never texted me or reached out even though she knows, I was on the mend. AITA for not reaching out and closing myself off until I am ready. Or is she really a bad friend?
PuzzleheadedBet8041 said:
i think it speaks volumes that other people are coming to you about Brittany's concern about your friendship
Icy-Supermarket3442 said:
ngl that nail tech probably picked up on something real, people like that catch vibes fast. if she hasn’t checked in after everything you’ve been through, that says a lot already. sometimes the silence tells you more than the words ever could.
ADreamn said:
How could you not have asked the nail tech what made her say that to you? Then you could make up your own mind about whether you wanted to continue hanging out with Brittany. You didn't even give Brittany a chance.
OP responded:
I understand I should have, but I also know when calling someone out for what they could have said- it would have completely outed my source and put me in a sinking ship.
mshayes17 said:
NTA. I think she said something TO the nail tech directly about you, and now knows that the reason she hasn’t heard from you is because the nail tech told you what she said. It may have been intentional.