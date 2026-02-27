'AITA for going no contact with my parents after they blew up at me for getting engaged?' UPDATED

Aside from my relationship with them, my parents have known my then boyfriend (M 30), now husband, since he was eight years old, as our parents were best friends. That’s actually how we met. His parents unexpectedly passed away, and he’s endured a lot since then. My parents have tried in their own way to step up and be there for him, while unfortunately keeping their own interest in mind.

He is also their business partner, 25% owner of their business, and has invested a large sum of money. He got their blessing to ask me to be his wife almost two years prior to proposing to me, and they already called him their son in law. We’ve been together for 8 years, friends for even longer, and they have always loved him.