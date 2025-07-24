'AITA for cutting contact with my parents because they support my BIL's affair?'

They've started a smear campaign making up various reasons why we're not talking in my hometown and with relatives. I don't talk about our relationship with others. They even told my father in law I'm not talking with them because I'm mad about Bob being in a relationship. Again, not what I'm mad about. I'm mad he's with Pam and they're trying to normalize it.

Sorry for the long post. I'm hoping it all made sense. I'll try to answer any clarifying questions. But, what do we think AITA for cutting contact with my parents over this?

Realistic-Lake5897 said:

I don't blame you for going no contact. These people all sound really messed up.

Still... you say you don't talk to others about what's happened. If your parents are trashing you to others, I think you have the right to answer that. I would let people know exactly why you're upset with all of them.