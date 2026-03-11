'AITA for going no contact with my twin?' UPDATED

Hello, I 34(F) have a twin brother 34(M) we'll call Sam, and have a husband 36 (m) we'll call John. Ok so for context, I've been with my husband for 15 years, married for 10. On my wedding day, Sam refused to come to my wedding, because he said I deserve much better than John, because at the time John was a mechanic at a local shop and only made minimum wage.
Sam and I come from a family that is well off, so Sam didn't see the appeal. I told Sam that I loved John and nothing was going to change that. Sam let that go, and Sam got married as well. I couldn't make the wedding as I was 9 months pregnant and my due date was a week away from his wedding.
Sam was super upset but that's besides the point. I was supporting my husband while I was pregnant because he was going to school, and I wanted to support John and help him as much as I could (no I didn't pay for his schooling). At this point it has been 6 years that I had been with John but Sam still refused to meet him. My parents were on my side and said that Sam was being irrational.
But Sam didn't care, he said he would see me when I got divorced. Oh and he still hadn't meet my 2 kids at the point either. I have a son who is 15 now ( he's not my son's biological father, we started dating when my son was 6 months old. But he did adopt him, this is for any confusion)and a daughter who is 11 now and they have never met my twin brother, their uncle.
For context, Sam and I live in different states, I moved out of state with my mom and he stayed with my dad when we were in high school. but when I would travel to where he lives, he would always tell me he was busy and couldn't meet up. Sam would never tell us when he was visiting my state either.
Back to the story, my husband finished his schooling and started making a lot more money, I was able to quit my job and become a stay at home mom, that was my dream. Now, my husband helps run a telecommunications company and he makes great money!
Now this is where we get to the point of the story. Sam found out about John's new career, because my dad had told him about it, Sam was skeptical but he just brushed it off. When my son was turning 10, that's when Sam and his wife got divorced, it was a nasty divorce and she got full custody of their kids and Sam's life took a hurdle for the worst.
He was in and out of jail, he stopped seeing his own kids and pretty much became the epitome of what he thought John was. Sam would start to call and ask me for money, I would always decline, but it kept happening. I told him to contact our parents if he needed money that bad, but he said they cut him off. So now John and I were his only hope.
I told Sam he needed to get a job and see his kids before he worries about getting money out of me. Well he finally got really mad at me and told me that John made more than enough money for us to send him money once a month, after all, I am his twin.
I told him no, that maybe if he would have met my husband 15 years ago, then maybe I would consider giving him money. I told Sam that all he has done is talk bad about John, never giving him a chance. Sam got upset and hung up on me. I have blocked him from everything, so he can't contact me anymore. So AITA for going no contact with my twin brother?
Minflick said:
NTA….Dang. Sam has or had some hair up his butt about John and got stupidly stubborn about it.
armomo3 said:
NTA. This is the find out part of FAFO. He's been an ahole all these years to you, now he wants money. If things were reversed, he wouldn't help you at all. You owe him NOTHING.
Patient_Gas_5245 said:
NTA, your brother made a choice a long time ago not to meet or socialize with your spouse because "Gasp" he was a blue-collar worker. He gets mad you were pregnant and about to give birth around his wedding "clutches pearls."
He gets divorced, burns more bridges, than begs for money, and still can't get why you're pissed at him. He made quite a few bad choices and wants you to help clean them up. Blocking him was the chef's kiss.
Kuby2022 said:
Nta. Your brother reached out after your husband got a good paying job and expects you guys to pay him. Even though he had shown over and over again he has always hated your husband without ever meeting him. Also who is he to says that your husband makes enough to fund your family and him when he doesn't even know your family. Your brother is just jealous and a jerk so good for you going no contact.
Summertime-Living said:
Totally justified. No need to question yourself. You gave him so many opportunities throughout the years. You did the right thing.
LordFawkes1987 said:
NTA. Your brother is. Isn't it ironic that he didn't want anything to do with your husband or kids and is now begging for money after his poor decisions had consequences and now he wants you to support him?
He still doesn't want to be part of your family or meet the family you've built with your husband who you met back in high school or just after and still wants a hand out and when you set a boundary and told him "no" now he's mad at you for protecting your own peace. Actions have consequences and he's having to learn that the hard way. Which I personally find hilarious. As another commenter said it's karma.
Hey y'all! I've got an update for you! But before I get into the update, I wanted to clear some things up. The reason it took me so long to go no contact with my twin brother Sam, is because I thought he would eventually see that John is not a bad person, and that John has been a great father to our kids. But unfortunately that never happened.
When John and I started dating, I had been living in a different state with my mom, where I met my son's biological father, I got pregnant and he turned into a very toxic person, so I left before I gave birth. I wanted to protect my son.
I had met John when my son was 2 weeks old, because I moved into the same apartment complex as him, and he was my neighbor. We became good friends, and that's when I started to fall for John. He and I started dating when my son was 6 months old, hope that clears up some of that confusion!
Yes even though I tried to see Sam on multiple occasions he was too " busy" so I eventually did stop telling him when I was traveling to the state he lived in. Sam's attitude got worse after John and I got together, after reading lots of comments...
...it didn't occur to me that Sam was possibly feeling like he was being " replaced," but I unfortunately can't always validate someone's feelings when I didn't know what his issues were. Maybe if he told me, I would have been better equipped to help Sam.
Now to the update, I did a family call with my parents, Sam, and John. My parents told Sam that they were very disappointed in how he was treating everyone around him. Sam tried saying we were all going against him, but that's not what was happening.
I had found out before we did the call with Sam was the reason my parents cut him off was because he would call and ask for money on a weekly basis, saying the kids needed, then my parents found out that he hasn't seen his kids. So yes they cut him off, they felt used.
Anyway, we told Sam that we will be going no contact with him, that he needs to get a job, see his kids, and to get his life on track. John has told Sam that he doesn't want to hear that he's asking me for money anymore, that's when Sam told all of us that it's not fair that John, my parents and I have all this money that we can't share with him.
My parents said how dare he say something that like because he is a 34 year old man, that needs to take care of himself, and that it's no one's responsibility but his own. He didn't like any of what we said, Sam told John that as his wife's twin, he should be obligated to help him...like what?!
Lol John told Sam absolutely not, but he is still willing to meet him when Sam's ready. Sam didn't like that answer, and told all of us that we are the problem. Unfortunately I don't think Sam will change any time soon, he needs to live without help and see how his actions are why he is where he is. So thank you for all the information! It has definitely helped!
unzunzhepp said:
I am sorry, but does Sam have all his horses in the stable, so to speak. If he’s mentally impaired, he might need some professional support to become self sufficient.
breezfan22 said:
Sam has reached the fafo portion of life with a side of entitlement. I never will understand why some people believe family owes them just for being alive.
LibraryMouse4321 said:
The best thing is to cut him off. Completely. If he has nobody to use for money, he will be forced to get a job and fend for himself. Maybe at some point, he will get his life together and you can try a relationship with him again.
Ginger630 said:
Sam thinks you all need to share your money?! How is this man 34 years old? You are all right to cut him off. He’s an entitled mooch. Make sure you and your parents check your credit scores and reports. You don’t want Sam opening up anything in your names. I’d advise his baby mama of the same.
no_thanks_9802 said:
Your twin brother sounds like my dad's twin brother. I'm sorry to tell you the entitlement & money asking won't get better any time soon (unless he goes to therapy). I'm sorry this all happened and I wish you and your family the best!
Feed_The_Birds1964 said:
It’s really sad hearing the way that Sam treats his parents, your husband, his own children and you it’s like he has no regards for your feelings once so ever. Honestly though I think you and everyone else are better off without him being a toxic presence in your life.