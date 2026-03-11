'AITA for going no contact with my twin?' UPDATED

Anyway, we told Sam that we will be going no contact with him, that he needs to get a job, see his kids, and to get his life on track. John has told Sam that he doesn't want to hear that he's asking me for money anymore, that's when Sam told all of us that it's not fair that John, my parents and I have all this money that we can't share with him.

My parents said how dare he say something that like because he is a 34 year old man, that needs to take care of himself, and that it's no one's responsibility but his own. He didn't like any of what we said, Sam told John that as his wife's twin, he should be obligated to help him...like what?!