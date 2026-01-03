'AITA for going off on my family for being the only one expected to assist with my parents’ medical care?'

I’ve done all their errands every weekend throughout the semester and it takes up almost a whole day. I also assist them with getting dad into bed every night, make sure he can get up and down off the toilet so he can won’t make a mess, help make meals when I get home from work, etc...

I also was giving them money every month out of my paycheck to go towards his copays for all his doctor appointments, which include multiple visits a week for speech and physical therapy.

I monitor him when my mom’s not around, and I have to cook anything he wants in the kitchen because he runs the risk of getting injured if he uses the stove or tries to bend down to use the oven.