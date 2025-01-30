"AITA for going off on my parents for humiliating me at my wedding?"

So I (21M) and my wife (23F) had a wedding 7 days ago. My brother really wanted to help so the big brother I am I decided why not. So they got to work and it was the most beautiful place ever. Then my parents told me that they would be displaying pictures on the projector of my teen/child years.

Now I was usually bullied around that time and was very insecure. My wife knew and she was very supportive about it and helped me through those tough times. So I said it was ok, but they cannot show pictures that were embarrassing (like me not looking good, awkward faces, etc) and they said ok. But I knew by there faces that they did not mean it.