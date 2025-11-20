'AITA for going on vacation alone after my parents bait-and-switched me last Christmas?'

I was upset when my mom uninvited me to stay with them. The whole purpose of this visit was family time, and I’d miss out a lot staying in a hotel and avoiding my parents’ house due to the cats. I asked my mom why she didn’t ask my sister to leave her cats at home. She said Bailey would cancel her visit if the cats weren’t allowed, but my mom knew I’d come home no matter what.

So I stayed in an Airbnb while visiting, and the visit was lonely and kind of a dud. While my parents, Bailey, my BIL, and our two teenage siblings were hanging out at home, I was only able to join when they were outside of the house. I felt very excluded. I wish I would’ve just gone on vacation instead.