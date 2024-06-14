'AITA for going on vacation without my girlfriend if she can't pay her way?'

NTA. You've only been dating 3 months and don't even know if you'll be together next year.

afg4294 said:

NTA, this is a 3mo relationship, cut your losses. You're both too old to be wasting time like this. She's completely valid to not want to spend money on a vacation, but she can't get upset at you for going without her. That's controlling and the need for control isn't going to be confined to just this one instance

The one thing I do take issue with is your need for her to pay something. She's clearly not able to afford it, and it seems controlling of you to want her to have "skin in the game" by paying for half a plane she can't afford with $20k in debt. If you told me you couldn't afford to pay the whole thing for her, that's fair, but wanting her to pay just for the sake of her paying is controlling on your end. End result, though, this isn't the woman for you, move on.