'AITA for going out of town for a concert while my daughter is sick?'

Over 6 months ago, I bought tickets to a concert 5+ hours away from my city. The concert is tomorrow, and I planned to drive down tonight after work and after dropping my daughter off at her dad's. The ticket and my accommodations are already paid for and non refundable. I've been really excited for this trip since I found out about it.
All week my daughter (10) has been home sick. She has a dry cough, slight fever but nothing extreme, and a decreased appetite. I work from home and its slow season at work so I was able to be by her side all week to take care of her.
She's slowly getting better but still not feeling great. I updated her dad on her condition so he could keep an eye on it, but now he's saying I'm being selfish and I should skip my trip so he doesn't catch whatever she has.
We share custody. During the school year I have her during the week so I can stay on top of her schooling, homework, extra curricular activities etc... If I'm not on top of it, he can't be bothered. Her dad picks her up from school on Fridays and has her for the weekend.
I pick her back up Sunday morning just before noon to take her to horse back riding lessons and the cycle continues. The only exception is the summer which is a lot more hectic but she spends 90% of her summer with me or camping & traveling with my side of the family.
She first started getting sick last weekend while she was at her dad's, so if he was going to catch it, he would have already. He insists I should be keeping her at my house until she's feeling better. I told him I'd be dropping her off tonight after work and he called me selfish witch. AITA?
Edit to add since people are asking: The concert is Papa Roach.
Edit 2: I asked my daughter what she wants to do. Her response "I want to go play Minecraft with dad."
No, she does not witness our arguments, they're always in text. I made it a condition in our custody agreement that everything regarding our daughter is to be discussed in writing. She knows she's loved and that I would never abandon her if she truly needed me. With a mild cold where she is actively getting better, she does not NEED me specifically.
She got sick while at his house and he had no problem sending her to you and risk you getting infected. Your ex is just using this as an excuse to get out of childcare for the weekend. NTA.
☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻 This part. And you need to tell him, OP. “She can clearly be cared without catching her illness as I have cared for her all week and I’m fine. And she was in your care last weekend when she starting getting sick. You seem to be fine as well.”
And she would have been the most contagious when she was staying with him. But he was fine with sending her back to OP, knowing that he might have already caught it and OP might catch it too. NTA - He doesn't want you to go and have a fun weekend, OP. He is being selfish, not you.
So true. My mom knew she could contract my chicken pox as she never had them yet. She was there for me the whole time not to mention every year I had bronchitis. It's literally a risk you accept as a parent. (My poor mom was laid down hard with the pox. I was too young to be much help but I felt a duty to help her like she helped me lol)
As a former family law attorney, if it's his turn to take care of her, it's his turn to take care of her. He doesn't get to take care of her just when she's feeling good. It's not "Camp Daddy". It's called actual parenting, and that is his job.
NTA. His time is HIS PARENTING TIME! What is he thinking?! That he gets to skip parenting duty so he doesn't get sick? Bahahaha!!! Oh but its fine if you get sick or miss out on a special event. Absolutely not! He doesn't get to pick and choose father times. But I would absolutely get a standby babysitter because this clown is gonna be selfish turd and probably refuse.
It sounds like he can’t be bothered with a sick child any more than he can be bothered to help with homework or activities. Have fun at your concert, you deserve it. NTA.
I would maybe have a conversation with you to your daughter on the way to her dad’s letting her know you weren’t prioritizing a concert over her, that she is very important to you, that her dad is just as capable of caring for her as you are, how unlikely it is for him to catch it from her, etc. Just in case your ex talks trash about you to her after you drop her off.
viserya127 (OP)
Thank you, that's an excellent idea. I can totally see him trying to pull some snake move like that.
NTA. You are allowed to have a life outside of your child. He is also a parent. This is his weekend. He can grow a a pair and look after his sick child.
Tell him that if he refuses to take her and/or keeps insulting you you will take him back to court and see about having all his custody time terminated because he is refusing to act as a parent. If he won't care for his own child when she is unwell he doesn't deserve to have access to her when she is healthy either.
NTA and it's a sad state for your daughter that her dad would rather not see her on the weekend if it means he might be exposed to illness. Being a parent means being exposed to illness. I personally feel he should care more about seeing her - and having a chance to take care of her - than protecting himself from a mild cold. You aren't obligated to 'protect' him from exposure to her.
The offensive name-calling tracks to be honest. Maybe in the future he will want to give up custody altogether. I'm disgusted by a parent trying this hard to NOT see their kid, sickness or not.