'AITA for going to the same park that my ex and I used to go to?'

My fiancé is upset now that I visited the park where me and my ex used to go. His reason - that I’m trying to relieve the relationship that I had with him and he’s afraid that my ex will come there.

I don’t know how I feel about this whole situation. I am already not allowed to go to cafes and restaurants in my hometown because of my fiancé’s fears and anxieties related to my past. I have no interest in going out and socializing but I do love the morning sun and reading in it.

I feel trapped inside my house because of my past. I ended up going there anyway because I wanted to get the morning sun and get my reading done. AND MY PARENTS WERE WITH ME.