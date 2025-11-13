'AITA for going to the same park that my ex and I used to go to?'

There’s this very beautiful park near my place where me and my ex used to go for yoga practices every morning. My now fiancé gets insecure about my hometown and me staying here because he’s afraid I’ll run into someone from my past and won’t be able to walk away from them. Which is absolutely untrue. I broke up with my ex for a reason and there’s no reason for me to entertain him anymore.
I haven’t been to the park since I broke with him and it’s been three years now. I never missed the relationship or the person. I do miss the park though. It’s very green, quiet and perfect for reading.
I decided to go to the park with my parents and read while they walk. I had the most magical time there. Sitting in the sun, reading. Mind you, no one approached me nor did I see anyone familiar. And I came back as soon as my parents were done with their walking.
My fiancé is upset now that I visited the park where me and my ex used to go. His reason - that I’m trying to relieve the relationship that I had with him and he’s afraid that my ex will come there.
I don’t know how I feel about this whole situation. I am already not allowed to go to cafes and restaurants in my hometown because of my fiancé’s fears and anxieties related to my past. I have no interest in going out and socializing but I do love the morning sun and reading in it.
I feel trapped inside my house because of my past. I ended up going there anyway because I wanted to get the morning sun and get my reading done. AND MY PARENTS WERE WITH ME.
I love my fiancé a lot but this is scary. I know I won’t talk to my friends about this because they’ll form strong opinions about my fiancé and I don’t want that. So asking here, AITA for going to the park regardless of his anxieties?
IcePlanetGoth said:
NTA. Don't marry your fiance. He's extremely controlling and this is looking like the beginning of an abusive relationship. Think about this OP. You're not allowed to go to cafes, restaurants, and now this park, like a normal person could. The longer you stay with this guy the more he is going to try to cage you.
Famous_Glove_7905 said:
Girl, this flag is so red it’s on fire. You already can’t go to restaurants or cafes, and now the park? This is controlling, abusive, unsafe and you’ve said this is scary and you should absolutely be afraid. This will not improve, it will escalate. Please please leave this man and stay alive.
CoverCharacter8179 said:
NTA, and it's sort of a cliche that people on here always say you should break up, but really, you should break up. This is not good.
ThoughtIndividual114 said:
NTA and if I were you I would not marry this man as he is now. You don’t feel safety with him. If this is him in fiancé mode, it might get worse in husband mode.
lonewolf369963 said:
NTA. End the ENGAGEMENT and RUN. It will get worse in the future.
No-Assignment5538 said:
NTA, but your fiance is. You need to look at the jealousy, insecurity and control red flags that are staring you in the face. He literally has a problem with you visiting your home town. You are allowing his fears and anxieties to control where you can go and who you can interact with, he is literally actively isolating you from things and places you want to be.
Your finance needs some extensive therapy. You need to rethink this wedding because he is not going to change after the wedding, he's just going to keep expecting you to make yourself and your life smaller and smaller to accommodate his issues. You will end up miserable and isolated.