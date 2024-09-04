'AITA for going on a vacation instead of a cousin’s child-free destination wedding?'

"AITA for going on a vacation instead of a cousin’s destination wedding (child-free)?"

My wife’s cousin got married this summer. Good for her. We sent a gift when we got the invitation after noticing it was going to be child-free and in another country. I think it’s her second or third wedding so I’m sure we will attend her next one and make it up to her.

My wife and I discussed it and we concluded that having 2 daughters under the age of 10 that it would be difficult to attend. It would also be difficult to get passports for them in the short period of time we had if we were to try to bring them. Even with both of those concerns my in laws started pressuring us to reconsider just a month before the event.