Man accuses gf of being a 'gold digger' when she won't pay most of their rent.

A frustrated medical professional in residency came to Reddit to ask if he is wrong in a dispute he's having with his girlfriend... who makes twice what he does.
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for expecting my gf to pay her share of the rent?
u/sofny-98 writes:
My gf and I have been dating for a year and we want to move in together. We want a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment or townhouse near my work. I’m a 2nd year pathology resident and my residency is 5 years long. She works from home and wants an office.
She also makes 120k and I only make 68k. So our rent is $1800/month + utilities and she wants to go half on both rent and utilities so we would both pay roughly 1000 a month.
Because she is using one of the rooms as her office I feel like she should pay more so I should pay $700 and she should pay $1300. She thinks even if she is using an extra room because living near the hospital is very expensive I should pay half because we could get a cheaper place if I don’t live near work.