'Golden Child' sister 'hijacks' wedding, gets kicked out, 'she turned my special day into a nightmare.' AITA?

Despite my frustration, I decided to let her stay because she had contributed significantly to the wedding preparations, and I didn’t want to create drama right away. I hoped that eventually, the focus would return to my partner and me. That was a huge mistake.

During the reception, my sister decided to turn the entire event into her own personal show. She announced that she was pregnant and made it the centerpiece of the celebration.

She gave a lengthy, tearful speech about how her pregnancy was the real miracle of the day, presented a “Baby on Board” cake that looked like it belonged at a fancy event, and insisted everyone raise a toast to her future child. My wedding, which was supposed to be about my partner and me, became all about her.