'Golden Child' sister 'hijacks' wedding, gets kicked out, 'she turned my special day into a nightmare.' AITA?

Hi everyone, I’m devastated after what happened at my wedding and need your help to determine if I’m in the wrong. I’m from another country, and we had our ceremony back home, where traditions are very strict.
My sister, who lives abroad and is always treated as the golden child of the family, turned my special day into a nightmare. She showed up in a breathtaking wedding gown—an over-the-top design with a floor-length train, intricate lace, a glittering tiara, and a veil that seemed to go on forever. It felt like she was trying to overshadow me on my own wedding day.
My sister has always been the family’s golden child. She gets lavish gifts, endless praise, and her wedding expenses are even going to be fully covered by our parents. Every family event has revolved around her. While I’ve often felt overshadowed, her engagement and wedding were treated like major media events, while my own wedding planning was sidelined.
Despite my frustration, I decided to let her stay because she had contributed significantly to the wedding preparations, and I didn’t want to create drama right away. I hoped that eventually, the focus would return to my partner and me. That was a huge mistake.
During the reception, my sister decided to turn the entire event into her own personal show. She announced that she was pregnant and made it the centerpiece of the celebration.
She gave a lengthy, tearful speech about how her pregnancy was the real miracle of the day, presented a “Baby on Board” cake that looked like it belonged at a fancy event, and insisted everyone raise a toast to her future child. My wedding, which was supposed to be about my partner and me, became all about her.
At that point, I reached my breaking point. I couldn’t let this farce continue, so I asked her to leave. This led to a massive family blow-up. My parents, who have always treated her as the golden child, are furious and claim I overreacted.
They think I should have let her have her moment. Meanwhile, my friends and in-laws are on my side, saying I had every right to protect my wedding from her disruptive behavior.
I apologize if my English isn’t perfect. So, AITA for kicking my sister out of my wedding after initially letting her stay, considering her nearly identical wedding dress and her dramatic pregnancy announcement?
GingerPrince72 said:
NTA. I would not have anything to do with your family, you deserve better.
_amodernangel said:
NTA I would have kicked her out after she showed up in a wedding dress. Clearly she wanted it to be all about her. You would be TA to yourself if you keep these type of people in your life.
Family or not you deserve a lot better. Your parents should be ashamed to have enabled her to this unhinged! I hope after she left you still had a great wedding.
Unable_Ad9611 said:
NTA. Please walk away from your toxic family as soon as possible because this is hideous behavior, your sister is a spoilt brat and your parents should be ashamed of your sister AND their behavior.
Frankly, I would have told your sister to leave the moment she rocked up looking like the star or the show - it's the height of disrespect and poor manners, indicating a very poor upbringing to consider yourself so highly.
Regardless of culture, a wedding is about the couple being married NOT their siblings pregnancy announcement.
AceMcNasty said:
NTA. It’s your wedding, that the sister even debated for one second making it about her pregnancy is absurd.
atmasabr said:
NTA. Letting her stay at first wasn't anything close to a "mistake". Regret it by all means but accept the impossible situation you were in. Neither was kicking her OUT when you did. See, what you have demonstrated is very high and well-rounded character.
Feisty-Mulberry-6816 said:
NTA. Your sister and parents are awful, narcissistic creatures. Cut them out of your life. You should not have these toxic creatures in your life