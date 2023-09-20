Golden retriever owner insists that Trixxy 'is allowed to have fun' at playground. AITA? UPDATED.

"AITA for saying that my dog is allowed to have fun too at the playground?"

My (33F) golden named Trixxy and I live near a public park. They have a large public playground that Trixxy likes to go to. Due to my work schedule we either go early in the morning or late at night.

Typically there are not a lot of kids at those times of the day. I'd avoid hours with lots of kids because I don't want them coming up to Trixxy. I"m responsible, anytime Trixxy poops I pick it up and she is on verbal recall at all times, which is the law.

Today, It was Trixxy and I and one other family. Trixxy was running at the playground, she likes sand the most. But today, a mom asked me to not have Trixxy at the playground.