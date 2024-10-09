Goom refuses to let dad's ex be in the family photos at his wedding, 'she was my aunt's plus-one.'AITA?

"AITA for not letting my dad's ex, who was my aunt's +1, be in family photos at my wedding?"

I (26M) got married a month ago and some wedding drama has since come to light mostly via my aunt, who's my dad's older sister. Aunt decided to take dad's ex wife as her +1. Dad and his ex have been divorced for 5 years now. They got married when I was 7 though which is where my aunt is coming into play.

Dad had me and my three older siblings when he met his ex. They met not too long after my mom died. But it took a few months for them to start dating. None of us (siblings and me) really connected with her or cared much for her. To us, she was dad's wife who couldn't have kids of her own and saw us as her chance at motherhood.