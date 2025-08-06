'AITA for being mad I got kicked out of the bridal party and found out ON THE WEDDING DAY?'

I said yes. She was attempting to keep costs as low as possible and bridesmaids were buying our own dresses. As we’re approaching the wedding, I was showing her the dresses I found that matched the color and style she assigned me, that’s when she tells me that she and A had a change of plans and decided NOT to have a wedding party at all.

I was super supportive of this, because it’s HER day. After telling me, and getting my support, she told the rest of the bridal party group chat. I received that message as well. Well the day of the wedding arrives and I learn that she DID have a wedding party and I was the ONLY one not included. She even changed the dresses colors (in case I showed up in mine?? Idk) and styles.