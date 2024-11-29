"AITA for getting mad at my fiancé because his little sister wants to move in?"

I know this sounds bad just by the title but hear me out. I 25F have been with my fiancé 27M for 5 years. Ever since the beginning of our relationship his sister 18F has always hated me. Despite all the holidays we spent together and all the times I tried to have a good relationship with her she has always made it out to be about her.

For example: we share the same birthday and my fiance had gotten me this Dior perfume I was always wanting. The day of my birthday comes and we find the perfume bottle in his little sisters trash can and the bottle had been completely smashed. He asked her what happened to the perfume and she said that she wanted to smell it and dropped it on the floor.