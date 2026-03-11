'I got a rude guy arrested for suspended license.'

Some more time going by and the guy leave the table. We see our chance to get in. We put the quarters in and the balls are dispensed- except the green “6” ball. The guy took it to the bathroom with him. At this point, it was ridiculous and we notified the manager.

The manager noted it was 12:30 and they were going to be calling last call and closing so he didn’t want to make a scene by kicking him out. He gets us another ball so we can play. The guy comes out of the bathroom and knows we realized what he did. He smirks and proceeds to the patio to have a cigarette, bringing along his beer and the green billiard ball.