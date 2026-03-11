'I got a rude guy arrested for suspended license.'

This story takes place about 20 years ago. In the mid 2000s, my friends and I would frequent a small billiards place in a neighboring town where you could rent a table by the hour or play per game. We’d play a few games, watch whatever sports were on TV, and have casual conversations. There were no problems and no drama until about 3 months of us visiting this place.
A guy shows and takes our spot at the billiards table. No big deal. We were all chatting anyway. 20 min later my friend lets him know we want to play next game and the jerk is super dismissive. Needless to say, we didn’t get in during the next game. So I politely let him know we wanted to play next. Another lady chimed in she wanted the game after us. The guy blatantly ignored me and the other woman.
Some more time going by and the guy leave the table. We see our chance to get in. We put the quarters in and the balls are dispensed- except the green “6” ball. The guy took it to the bathroom with him. At this point, it was ridiculous and we notified the manager.
The manager noted it was 12:30 and they were going to be calling last call and closing so he didn’t want to make a scene by kicking him out. He gets us another ball so we can play. The guy comes out of the bathroom and knows we realized what he did. He smirks and proceeds to the patio to have a cigarette, bringing along his beer and the green billiard ball.
The guy comes back in and tossed the ball he was holding onto the table hitting a few balls on the table and messing up our game. He goes up to the bar just in time for last call. One of the friends I was with suggested we follow him home and each call the highway patrol to report a suspected drunk driver. 3 of 4 of us agree.
So when he leaves we used our trusty Nextel push-to-talk phones and coordinated several calls to the police. We provided details like license plate, vehicle make and model and color, and mentioned the car nearly hit another vehicle, was swerving between lines and driving erratically. This was under a 15 minute plan.
We had no idea where the guy lived but suspected it was close as he was visiting a neighborhood place so our time was limited. The one guy who didn’t notify the police tailed the jerk and called us giddy when a police officer pulled between him and the guy and turned in his lights to pull him over.
The police blotter that week included an arrested of a guy who was pulled over after multiple calls of erratic driving. He wasn’t arrested for DWI but instead for driving on a suspended license.
TL;DR: guy was a jerk at a local billiards club so we got him pulled over by the cops and he was arrested for driving in a suspended license.
swissmtndog398 wrote:
Ah, nextel direct connect. No way to shut it off. I had tried to explain this to my wife numerous times, but it wouldn't sink in. She'd hit the button and, without waiting for a reply, just start saying whatever was on her mind. I was an exec for a big retailer at the time and on a store visit when she chirped me.
As she had just gave birth to our son I quickly grabbed my phone as she started talking about the post birth discharge she just shot out in great detail to the horror of my sales staff and customers. I opened the lid of a washing machine on display and chucked it in. We switched from nextel shortly after that.
OP responded:
You must have been mortified. I could turn down the volume but it didn’t impact the chirp sound. And there was no way to enable it for certain people and disable it for others that I knew of anyway.
Occasionally random people who were reassign phones at work would accidentally try to get in touch with me thinking I was someone else. I used to store my phone in an isolated lunchbox while at hold because it was so loud. The battery was amazing though. If I charged it twice a week, I think that was a lot.
AMDUNN9033 wrote:
If you see him there again ask, “hey how’s that suspended license?”
OP responded:
That was many years ago. It would have been hilarious though.
onymousbousch wrote:
Sounds like he got what he deserved, but you essentially SWATed the guy just for being a jerk. You are the bigger AH.
OP responded:
SWATing someone puts the victim and officers in danger. No one was put in any danger from what was done.
KindlyIngenuity2636 wrote:
All about respect. Ill try to remove myself from around people who are only good for mess. If i get disrespect out in public. Get a pic a liscense plate post there number address and face everywhere. Bathrooms, online. I really dont bother anyone, but I have a special hate for those who try me in personal ways when im just walking by. We all know the type trying to throw shots then act clueless.
jwnave wrote:
Just another example of someone getting jammed up because they can't follow the simple rule: don't break the law while you're breaking the law.
GoalieMom53 wrote:
Ha! I’ve done this. I worked at a bar. This semi-regular customer was such a jerk. Hostile for no reason. Nasty. Made some crack about the size of my a** (not a compliment) and they should only hire hot bartenders, etc. Umm, I can hear you!
At this time I was the deck bartender. The deck was right next to the parking lot. When he left, I saw what kind of car he was driving, and called 911 to report a drunk driver. I’d like to give a satisfying outcome, but I have no idea if the police got him or not. I do know that I never saw him again!