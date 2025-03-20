Grad student plans to ignore housemate's rule about wearing shorts in the house, 'I am in shape.' AITA?

Anyway, one of my roommates likes to hang around in pretty short shorts. Most of us in the house are runners (it's how we met), so that isn't out of the ordinary. But today he has on what was very clearly boxers. Like plaid and everything Imao. I called him out (this guy talked so much smack when I moved in), and he questioned what the big deal was.

Turns out that all the shorts he's been wearing in the house have been boxers, just haven't picked up on it because they've been solid colored. To be fair, he says he did sew the fly closed, but I don't see why he can walk around in his underwear but the rest of us have restrictions. Anyway I brought this up to the rest of the house.