Grown man demands that step-daughter's graduation photo be replaced with his.

Everyone should celebrate their milestones in life, but what if someone wanted to have all the attention for themselves at the expense of other people's milestones?

When a mother had her daughter and husband both graduate within a year of each other, she fell into a tricky situation she could not have seen coming. So, she (u/Throwaway624335) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for refusing to take down my daughter's graduation photo and replace it with my husband's graduation photo?

My daughter (18) graduated high school and I hung a photo of her graduation party on the living room wall. She wants to go to a community college and will live with me and her stepdad while doing that.

My husband recently earned his master's degree and yesterday, he showed me his graduation photo that he framed and prepared to hung. I asked where we were gonna hang it and he said the living room.