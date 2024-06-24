'Grampa is 'punishing' my dad. I could stop it, but don't know if I actually want to.' UPDATED

The first was continue living with dad and stepmom like I was doing, nothing would change except without paying rent. The second was moving in with him and gramma, or my aunt. Third was find a place of my own and he would pay the rend and costs for me. He said I didn't need to choose now, I could keep living with dad and if I changed my mind to just tell him.

I was actually relived I could still live with dad, and that this madness was over. But the following days and weeks, dad and stepmom were very hostile towards me, and I felt incredibly uncomfortable being in my own home. Even Cassie pick this up and asked me why they were angry at me.