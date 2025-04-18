'AITA for getting a grandma banned from picking up her grandchild at daycare?' UPDATED

She later shared this update in response to the comments:

Lots of people suggesting sabotage from GM to babysit herself again. This is also the assumption that me and my coworkers made. This has been discussed with parents with 'meh' results.

They agree that the 'issues' she has are BS and don't make this behaviour acceptable. The parents have also admitted that GM didn't agree with sending the kid to daycare. They didn't (want) to believe she would stoop so far though. Perhaps now they will.

Multiple conversations have been had about the behaviour where banning (permanent and temporary) have been mentioned as things that might happen. After which we often got an apology. After so many conversations though I think the GM didn't think it would actually happen. It probably wouldn't if I hadn't dug my heels in.