Grandma dresses up granddaughter; mom is furious; 'DON'T parent my CHILD.' AITA?

When this grandma upsets her daughter, she asks the internet:

"AITA for putting my granddaughter in heels?"

My granddaughter is a runner. She is 4 years old and will just bolt the first moment she has a chance. I babysit at least once every two weeks. It is difficult to keep keep grabbing her and going out is awful with her.

It is very difficult to keep her in one place. Ideally we just stay at my place but sometimes I am asked to a babysitter and I have stuff to do.

I have brought it up before and my daughter agrees she can be a runner but brushes it off and says kids will do that. She called me yesterday and asked me to babysit. I informed her I needed to go shopping and she told me to just take her with.