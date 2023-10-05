Teen makes grandma cry after saying "Grandma I'm not your dead daughter," asks AITA?

I'm tired of my grandmother trying to make me the replacement for her dead daughter.

RoyalMany3627 writes:

I, an 18-year-old female, was named after my aunt who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 15, almost 20 years ago. I was told that when I was born, my grandma saw my red hair and fervently requested my parents to name me after my aunt.

They agreed to her request. From a young age, I was aware that my grandma favored me, and this favoritism caused resentment among my other cousins. I didn't appreciate her showing favoritism towards me; I simply wanted to be treated like any other family member.