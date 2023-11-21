Grandma offers to babysit for free, 'it’s wrong to MAKE your elderly mother watch an infant and not pay.' AITA?

After a couple of days of debating, I texted my mom to assure that she would have no problem watching our potential child, which she eagerly said “absolutely." I didn’t feel comfortable not paying my mom anything, so my husband and I discussed it and agreed to paying my mom $1,000 per month for childcare and for any needs the baby has while in her care.

So, we called my mom and told her that we’d be willing to pay her, and if that was good we’d start taking steps to have a child. She was thrilled and she once again said that we “absolutely don’t have to pay her, and that spending time with her grandchild was most important."