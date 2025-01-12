Grandchild denied inheritence; parents say, 'the amount she would have gotten was used to raise her.' AITA? + UPDATE

Mr_Bill_W

If I were you, my first step would be to contact the court that oversaw your grandmother’s estate and obtain all of the information you can (there should have been periodic statements filed with the court with copies to the beneficiary of the estate).

The next step will be to contact the trustee of the trust to obtain a full accounting (and forensic audit if necessary) and get their take on what did or did not take place, if there was a departure from the direction of the of your grandmother’s will and the trust created as a result of that will for your benefit.