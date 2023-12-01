Grandmother prioritizes daughter's wedding anniversary over granddaughter's birthday. AITA? UPDATED.

Historical_Bunch_927 said:

NTA. I don't think you're being unreasonable, you want all the grandkids to be treated equally and you especially want to make sure both of your children were treated equally.

I think it sucks that your mother is refusing to take her granddaughter on the special sleepover everyone gets. She's busy so it would be understandable if she took her a little bit earlier or little after her birthday. But to not take her at all is unfair.

I grew up with a grandparent that played favorites, and when you're a little kid you notice and it hurts your feelings. She's only three know so there's a good chance she hasn't picked up on it yet.