I made her breakfast (thank you to the friend who gave me ideas), then told her we had to go to some offices so I could become her guardian. I thought I’d just drop off the papers. Instead, the whole process started immediately. It was chaos. I brought every document I had, my ID, death certificate, her health card, a letter I wrote asking for emergency temporary custody.

But when I got to the child services office (ÚPSVaR), one woman… tore me apart. She was cold and cruel and basically called me a stupid boy to my face. You’re just a kid. You can’t raise another kid. You don’t even have rights to her. She’s better off with her mother.

And she said all of this in front of Lenka, who was sitting quietly in my lap.

I looked down and saw tears running down her face. At first, I didn’t even notice just felt her little body trembling. She was crying silently.