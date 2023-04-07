Grandparents replace grandkids' real names with nicknames, parents cut contact; AITA?

Choosing baby names for children can be a frustrating journey for many parents, especially when it seems like everyone including your local barista has an opinion...

Oh, you don't want me to name my child one of the top ten most popular names in the world right now because it happens to be the same name as your third grade bully? So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about the names he chose for his twins, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my parents that my wife and I do not want them renaming our children and won't encourage the use of the "nicknames" they gave them?