Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Grandparents find out son has secret daughter, so they give her his trust fund.

Grandparents find out son has secret daughter, so they give her his trust fund.

Sally Ann Hall
Aug 30, 2022 | 7:12 PM
ADVERTISING

Divorce is always difficult when there's a child involved. So when a couple splits up, does one person have the right to remove themselves from all parental duties?

When a woman on the brink of gettting married randomly meets her paternal grandparents from her estranged father, they are furious that they didn't know she even existed. So, they decide to give her her birthright... from dad's account.

So this young woman (u/Dull-Handle-7586) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for "forcing" my father to pay child support?

My father is a d*ck. When he got my mother pregnant he wanted her to quit her job and just stay home to "be a good little wife and mother." He is very well off due to a trust fund and he doesn't really need to work. My mother refused and divorced him. Because of a prenup she got very little and he moved back to Europe.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content