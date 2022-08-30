Grandparents find out son has secret daughter, so they give her his trust fund.

Divorce is always difficult when there's a child involved. So when a couple splits up, does one person have the right to remove themselves from all parental duties?

When a woman on the brink of gettting married randomly meets her paternal grandparents from her estranged father, they are furious that they didn't know she even existed. So, they decide to give her her birthright... from dad's account.

So this young woman (u/Dull-Handle-7586) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for "forcing" my father to pay child support?