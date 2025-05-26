Grieving woman insists on bringing 'Reborn Baby Doll' to cousin's wedding. AITA? 'I find it SO creepy.'

Today was a family event (Memorial Day), and she brought it to the family picnic. During pictures, Shelly brought the reborn baby in the pictures and refused to put it down (her mom asked) and it started a mini-argument. The reborn baby stayed in the pictures.

Later, I was talking to my sister, whose child is going to be the flower girl for the wedding. I was discussing getting photos before the wedding, and just focusing on group picture for the wedding. Shelly said it would be cute to do photos, and her "baby" could be propped up for the pictures.