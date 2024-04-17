Groom is accused of 'choosing' 'spoiled child' mom over 'type A' bride-to-be.' AITA?

"AITA for 'choosing my mom' over my bride-to-be?"

My fiancée's bestie and her mom are currently planning her bridal shower. For some context weddings are a huge deal in their circle and I know what events like this mean to her. She is super type A, girly girl, even tried to plan her own proposal lol, so I know she needs this to be perfect.

The date they picked is my mom's birthday, but I really didn't think anything of it. I expected she might not attend, but assumed that would be ok. Well my mom declined the invite and when asked why, she explained it was her birthday. MIL nagged her about how "the kids' future" should be more important than your birthday and my mom said "I think they can survive without my gift."