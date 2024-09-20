Groom allows friend's new BF to attend his wedding; 'Her ex-BF is calling this a BETRAYAL.' AITA?

He would keep looking at her social media and bad mouthing her occasionally which I ask him to not do, at least around me. He's also much more irritable and demotivated since the breakup.

When my wife and I spend time with Jane, it feels like she isn't even really bothered by the break up except for expressing one time that she wish she took my advice about them not dating.

2 months after their break up Jane revealed to us that she is seeing someone new (Tim) and she started posting him on her social media. My wife and I met him shortly after, and he seemed like a nice guy.