Groom asks bride not to wear dress she got for ex-fiancé, 'this is her dream dress.' AITA?

"WIBTAH if I ask my fiancé to change her wedding dress?"

The dress itself is very beautiful but there is a backstory. My fiancé (30F) was engaged 5 years ago and was about to get married to her soon to be husband at that time.

But that guy eloped with one of the bridesmaids. The wedding was cancelled. She didn't get to walk down the aisle. 2 years after that she met me (31M) and we started dating.

Now, I love her a lot. I want to spend the rest of my life with her. I understand what she went through because I was cheated on as well. We are planning a wedding.

I know we are not supposed to see the wedding dress and what not so I didn't ask which dress she will be wearing. I got to know from one of the bridesmaids that she will be wearing the same wedding dress she bought 6 years ago.