Groom asks if he was 'immature' to bail on his wedding after the Best Man speech.

Rule number one of the sacred code of wedding guest etiquette: don't do anything that steals the spotlight from the couple getting married, and don't give an R-rated tipsy speech in front of Great Aunt Lisa...

So, when a frustrated groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As&hole" about whether or not he was wrong to leave his own wedding early, people were ready to share.

AITA (Am I the As^hole) for leaving my own wedding early?

So I (30m) and my husband (34m) just got married a week ago. We were having a good wedding until the speeches happened.

Now I thought it was common sense to not do this, but during the best man's speech he decided to propose to his girlfriend. She said yes and all hell broke loose.

From that point on, no one paid attention to me or my husband nor paid attention to the event times. People starting eating early, the speeches were cut short after he proposed, on top of that he got the dj to play him and his girlfriend "their song."