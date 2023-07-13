Groom asks if he's wrong to 'ruin' boss' plan to propose at his wedding.

Everyone should know by now that there are some very basic, universal rules for wedding etiquette: don't wear white, don't steal the spotlight from the couple getting married, and don't unearth a flood of family drama after too much champagne...

So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about his boss' request to use his recpetion as the romantic backdrop for his own proposal, the jury of internet strangers was eager to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing my boss to propose his girlfriend at my wedding?

I (24M) am getting married in 2 weeks. I have invited my boss to my wedding. Yesterday he asked me if I can tell my wife (25F) to give her bouquet to his gf, who is one of the bridesmaids rather than throw it in air and he'll propose then.

The thing is I can adjust with this, but a few years ago, my fiance looked at one of these types of videos on fb and said ' This is bad. People shouldn't even ask the bride help doing this and put her in dilemma.' We were friends back then.