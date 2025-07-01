Groom bans bridesmaid's 'deadbeat' boyfriend from wedding, 'I have 2 daughters.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my fiancé one of her bridesmaids can’t bring her boyfriend?"

I (26M) and my fiancée (28F) are set to get married within the next year, while we were making our invitations we came across an issue, one of her friends we will call her Emily, has the worst boyfriend in the world. He’s insanely rude, a complete misogynist, and all around deadbeat.

In the first year of our relationship Emily would call us all the time complaining about (we will call him Rick) saying that he would stalk her at every bar, and do a bunch of weird stuff, and almost like an African wild dog (they hunt by wearing down their prey), eventually I guess he wore her out until they started dating???