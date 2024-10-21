Groom bans dad's affair partner and his 'sometimes family' from wedding, 'he feels it's unfair.' AITA?

"AITA for not inviting my dad's 'love' to my wedding (or his sometimes family?)"

My dad has this long time "love" who he has been on and off with since before I (26m) was born. He was with my mom for 7 years during one of their breakups. He cheated on mom with this "love" and when mom died he went public with them getting back together. It was one of her kids who let the cat out of the bag about them being together behind my mom's back.

Their relationship did not get the happily ever after at any point. They continued getting together and breaking up. They did marry each other eventually and divorced once and remarried. But I have no idea if they're married currently or not. But they are still very on and off.