Groom bans mom from wearing white to the wedding, 'I'm absolutely FUMING.' AITA?

My (Groom) mother is a tricky one. When she asked what colors she should wear to my upcoming wedding I just said avoid white and light blue (the bridesmaids color). She has gone and bought a white dress with some line work light blue floral print on it.
I haven’t actually seen it, just heard the description. So I asked her if she could send me a pic of it. After a day of leaving me on read she replied with “no, that’s not appropriate for you to ask me." She then stopped responding to my texts.
I then messaged my dad and he wouldn’t send me a picture of it but he pointed me in the direction of a photo of a jacket with a similar color makeup. I responded saying it was far too white for anyone let alone the mother of the groom to wear to a wedding.
I then sent a bunch of articles that discuss white printed dresses at weddings and what is and isn’t appropriate. He responded with agreement that he now understands it’s inappropriate, but my mum is stressed at work so I might have to accept that she will wear it regardless. I’m absolutely fuming that they’re unwilling to put me & my fiancées feelings above hers for this one day in my life.
ejoburke90 said:
Obviously I don’t know your mom. But considering she 1) had clear guidance from you on what not to wear; 2) had millions of options but purposely chose something that broke both of the simple rules you gave her; and 3) won’t talk to you about it...
She tells me she has done this with agenda to hurt your fiancé and/or make some kind of point at the wedding. When you choose to marry someone, you’re choosing to put them first in your life. If you don’t put your foot down about this and let your mother’s antics come before your fiancé’s feelings, you’re starting your marriage off in a baaaad way.
You either need to call her, leave a voicemail, or better yet send a video message making it clear: she is not wearing that dress, she is not wearing those colors, and if she does she will not be allowed to attend the wedding.
She can either be a supportive mother of the groom and new mother in law, or she cannot attend. No ifs, ands, or buts. Tell her the staff of the venue will be told to deny entry to her if she breaks the very simple, respectful, easy to follow rules you have made on her attire.
FireRescue3 said:
Your Mom isn’t tricky. She is outright attacking you and your fiancé. She specifically and intentionally did the exact thing you told her not to do. So what are you going to do? Stand up for your future wife and the rest of your future life or let Mommy control your wedding? This is a test you should not fail.
BodyBy711 said:
Tell her she's uninvited if she's going to act the damn fool. Stand up for your wife, man.
upturned-bonce said:
Welp. You need a groomsman with a glass of red wine, and a sibling who just so happens to have a spare muumuu in their car. Nothing else for it.
SheiB123 said:
Tell ALL your friends that they have permission to wear white...you are actually ASKING them to wear a dress similar to hers. Send a photo of the jacket and tell them to look for dresses like hers. She is doing it for attention. Change the focus.
MyBeesAreAholes said:
Your mom knows the dress is inappropriate and that’s why she won’t send you a pic. She is trying to hurt your soon-to-be-wife ON PURPOSE. Either stand up to her now or don’t bother getting married. Your fiancé deserves a partner who will put her first ON HER WEDDING DAY.
Crawfama6 said:
Tell her if she wears it, she will not be allowed in. She wants attention. What a selfish woman.