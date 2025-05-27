Groom bans mom from wearing white to the wedding, 'I'm absolutely FUMING.' AITA?

You either need to call her, leave a voicemail, or better yet send a video message making it clear: she is not wearing that dress, she is not wearing those colors, and if she does she will not be allowed to attend the wedding.

She can either be a supportive mother of the groom and new mother in law, or she cannot attend. No ifs, ands, or buts. Tell her the staff of the venue will be told to deny entry to her if she breaks the very simple, respectful, easy to follow rules you have made on her attire.