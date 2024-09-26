Groom bans sister-in-law's 'dog' from wedding, 'wherever she goes, the dog goes.' AITA?

I told her flat-out, “Sorry, no dogs at the wedding.” Emily got really upset and told me that her dog is like family. She claimed it would be cruel to leave him behind for an entire day, and that she couldn’t enjoy the wedding if she was worrying about him the whole time. She even said, "Well, you know dogs can sense love, right? What’s more loving than a wedding?"

Sarah and I talked about it, and we both agree that a wedding is not the place for a dog, especially one that barks at random and can be a bit of a handful. Not to mention, my aunt is allergic to dogs, and the venue has a strict no-pets policy. I explained all of this to Emily, but she insists that I’m being unreasonable and that everyone knows how much her dog means to her.