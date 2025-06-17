Groom bans two-year-old relative from wedding party, 'we didn't even bring our own son.' AITA?

NTA, considering your own parents missed the party to watch your child for you. Cousin could have come with her mom and left kid with Hubby if it was so important for mom to be there.

saltyandsweet50 said:

NTA. I'm not sure where people get off being this entitled for a wedding that's not even theirs. Nobody asked them to drop that money and her holding it over you and your wife is manipulation.

If you didn't bring your own kid to the wedding, what made her think she would be the exception??? If she's going to act like this, better to distance yourself from her now before she gets this entitled over other future situations.

Celastr1na said: