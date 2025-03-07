Groom bans 'unreliable' father's partner from wedding, 'WIBTA if I DON'T apologize?'

"AITA I had my father uninvite his partner from my wedding?"

My (25M) wedding is next April. It was planned out as a small and intimate event, only our parents, brother/sister and closest friends (around ~30 people at most). My father and my mother divorced when I was around 12. His reasons were that my mom was too controlling and her reasons were that my dad was a cheater. Don’t really know nor care which version is true.

My father (M53) and I have mainly maintained an over-the-phone relationship for the past 5 years, and I honestly don’t feel a strong relationship with him because he has been very unreliable and has done pretty hurtful things to me in the past. But I want him at my wedding anyways because he’s my father.