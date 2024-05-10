Groom 'blackmails' estranged parents into coming to 'big flashy wedding,' 'it's not my shame to carry.' AITA?

"AITA for 'blackmailing' my parents to come to my wedding?"

I'm 30M getting married in 3 weeks to my 31F wife , this situation does not concern my bride--just me and my parents. So 4 to 5 years ago while on a fishing trip I discovered my father was cheating on my mother. The way I found out makes my blood boil more than the fact he was cheating.

The man introduced me to her as his "very dear friend." It was strange, uncomfortable, gross and weird of him--I'm not sure what was on his mind when he did that. We always have been close so maybe he thought I'd be in the same page and cover for him "now that I'm a man myself." He didn't use the word affair partner but you know a couple when you see it and that woman knew she was the side chick.