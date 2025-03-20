Groom calls off the wedding after bride 'yells BACK,' 'YOU'RE TOO SENSITIVE.' AITA?

I tried to explain that it hurt my feelings when he didn’t consider me, but he started yelling saying I always ruin his day and piss him off. I repeatedly asked him to stop, but he wouldn’t.

I finally snapped and yelled back, “I asked you to stop yelling at me BEFORE I YELL BACK BECAUSE I DIDN'T WANT TO FIGHT IN THE FIRST PLACE." After I yelled, I immediately started apologizing and taking it back but he just said “I’m leaving." This was 30 minutes before my fitting.

While I was trying on my wedding dress, he texted me calling off the wedding (see screenshot). I collapsed in the shop, devastated. When I got home, I told him that if we both took accountability and worked on our relationship, we could still be happy. He coldly responded: