Groom cancels wedding after fiancé insists they split all finances, 'this is NOT fair.' AITA? UPDATED

He said that this is crazy, that I am being unfair, unreasonable and weird by trying to make him pay more into our joint account. We tried speaking over it multiple times, but it always ended up in an argument. His friends and family too went nuts when they got to know of this.

They called me many things, including a gold digger and accused me of trying to freeload off of him. I am aware that our pay grades and lifestyles are different, but it was never really a problem up until now and we loved each other regardless. But now I am starting to feel like his friends and family who are all well off has always looked down on me and its all coming out now.