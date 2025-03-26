Groom cancels wedding after fiancé insists they split all finances, 'this is NOT fair.' AITA? UPDATED

I (28M) and my fiancé (30M) have both been dating for around two years. Coming from a culture that didn't approve of same sex unions, I never envisioned myself marrying and starting a family, So I was ecstatic when my fiancé proposed to me a few months ago. However, post his proposal, our relationship dynamics changed quickly in a lot of aspects, one such aspect being finances.
Previously, we would both pay alternatively on dates etc. There would be days when he would pay and spoil me, and there would be days where I would pay and treat him. This was never something that we talked about but we were both comfortable with this arrangement and it never caused any issues.
However, after the proposal, we started talking about buying a house, moving in together and starting a family. During this conversation, he made it clear that he wants all finances going into the joint account to be split evenly. Now this would ordinarily not be a point of concern for me, if it weren't for the fact that our pay grades varied significantly.
I am not comfortable sharing our real salaries, so I am going to give hypothetical numbers to explain the situation. For example, let's say I make around 5000 a month but he makes 20k, that's quite a significant difference of pay grades. With the 50-50 proposal he made, if I were to contribute 2k a month (for example) to our joint account, thats 40% of my income. Whereas for him, the 2k is just 10% of his income.
I told him that this is not fair, and will put a burden on my personal income and savings. It's not an equal division if the amount is the same for both of us, as I will clearly be losing a bigger chunk of my salary. I told him that for it to be equitable, either I too should be allowed to contribute 10% of my salary i.e; 500. Or he should also contribute 40% of his salary = 8000.
He said that this is crazy, that I am being unfair, unreasonable and weird by trying to make him pay more into our joint account. We tried speaking over it multiple times, but it always ended up in an argument. His friends and family too went nuts when they got to know of this.
They called me many things, including a gold digger and accused me of trying to freeload off of him. I am aware that our pay grades and lifestyles are different, but it was never really a problem up until now and we loved each other regardless. But now I am starting to feel like his friends and family who are all well off has always looked down on me and its all coming out now.
My fiancé has not budged either and in every conversation we try to have he has made it clear he reflects the sentiments of his friends and family, and believes I am trying to get away with contributing less to our lives together to live off of him.
These accusations and endless arguments have been extremely hurtful to me so I ultimately decided to call off our wedding, as I don't intend to live with someone who looks down on me and buys into the narrative of his closed ones when they called me a literal leech.
I don't really think I was being unreasonable when I said that dividing by a certain percentage makes more sense than keeping a fixed amount, given the drastic difference in our earnings. AITA?
Thank you for all the responses, I am not in the mental space to reply to all but I truly appreciate everyone for their time and advice. My fiancé and I spoke one last time, I told him that I am extremely hurt by the accusations thrown my way by him and his gang, and that I do not want to stay with someone who thinks so low of me.
Finances aside, this entire ordeal and the way I was treated by the person I loved and his closest family and friends has all been hurtful and made me feel extremely isolated and alone. Even if we get past the finances situation I do not see how I can ever move past the way they all treated me the past few days. I think at this point it would be better for both of us to find people we are compatible with in all aspects.
My fiancé has apologized, told me he understands where I am coming from, and has agreed to visit a counsellor to navigate through this situation. I am currently taking some break from all of this and going back to my hometown to be with my family for some support. I told him i need time to think this through and decide what to do. Thank you once again for all the responses, they've been extremely helpful, sincerely.
Artistic-Tough-7764 said:
Roommates split expenses evenly. Partners work out how to have a great life by sharing. You choose.
Fire_or_water_kai said:
NTA. First, how you two decide to run your household's money is a private conversation for both of you and maybe a financial planner or lawyer. Him involving his friends and family is a huge red flag, and I'm sure they've talked about you in this capacity before.
Dividing financial responsibility by ability seems logical. What he proposed wasn't really a partnership if the disparity is that wide. My spouse and I have a big difference in take-home pay, but we divide bills accordingly. You're right to walk away. He wasn't willing to even meet you halfway, and obviously cares what other people think over his relationship with you.
alwayssatinmycar said:
NTA - neither of you are right or wrong about how to split finances, but you’re not aligned on this and it’s a dealbreaker. Be glad you realized before you got married.
LittleItalianLady said:
NTA...but for me...this is an issue...his family is on his side...he hasn't budged...this difference in pay scale will always be in issue...is this OK with you?? Because I can guarantee within 5 years of marriage you'll be divorced.
cassowary32 said:
A fair split is a proportional split where you are both contributing the same percentage, especially when the incomes are so disparate. A 50/50 split veers into financial abuse if the expenses aren’t something the lower earning partner can afford. NTA.
If you bought a house where playing 50/50 still allowed you to save, where 10k covers all expenses and investments comfortably then fine. But if he expects you to match his spending while only earning 1/4 of what he earns, that’s insanity.
Sonsangnim said:
NTA. He wants a roommate, not a partner. I remember a wedding of poor college students where the congregation laughed when they said, "all that I am and all that I have I give to you," because they had absolutely nothing. But if he can't say that to you, then he is not husband material.
Zero_Fuchs_Given said:
This is a big one. Most couples pay the same percentage. Splitting 50/50 is only fair if you make the same.
heyyouguyyyyy said:
NTA. It is very very good that this happened before you got married so you can make a clear headed choice.