Groom-to-be causes a scene at 'hypocritical' mom's Renaissance Fair-themed 50th. AITA?

My mom recently turned 50 and my family has been experiencing some tension. I'm currently planning a wedding and my mom has been nothing but cold and standoffish with my bride to be. I have addressed her behavior multiple times and the answer is always "well she isn't my fiancee" "well I'm shy" "well you picked her, not me." I finally blew up and we had a long heart to heart and she confirmed my fears that she doesn't like my fiancee much and finds her "annoying" and "vapid" I told her if she ever acted on those feelings she will be disinvited from the wedding.