Groom tells cousin, 'this isn't a child-free wedding, only YOUR daughter isn't invited.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Yes, there are times when we have to consider family and put up with whatever, but you can set boundaries of your choosing. What you need to decide now is, what boundary do you want to set?

Do you want to give into “the family” calling you out or just tell those complaining that this is your decision and they can decide if they still wish to attend your wedding or not.

You could also tell Linda and those on her side, “Fine, whatever. But you all better make sure this child does not throw one of her famous tantrums or I will take that mic and go off on you all in front of everyone on nieces behavior and those...