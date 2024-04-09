Groom doesn't allow bride to ban MIL from wedding over 'accidental mud throwing.' AITA?

I was taken aback because it looked like a genuine accident. Emma began yelling that my mom was “punishing” her for not “fitting in” or “being who she wants me to marry." Everyone was blindsided and Emma said she didn’t want someone who threw mud at her at our wedding.

I took Emma aside and told her I loved her more than anything but I do believe it was an accident and I won’t allow her to ban my mom from OUR wedding over what looked like an accident. Emma got upset and accused me of not defending her. Now my family (minus my mom) isn’t talking to me and is saying I didn’t do enough to defend my mom.