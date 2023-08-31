Groom fires brother for proposing at wedding, 'he claims I'm being selfish;' AITA?

Everyone should know by now that rule number one of wedding etiquette is to avoid doing anything that snags the spotlight from the couple getting married...

So, when a frustrated groom decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As^hole" about firing his brother for breaking the sacred code of weddings, people were dying for the details.

AITA (Am I the As&hole) for firing my brother after he proposed at my wedding?

So a bit of background. I own a plumbing company and hired my brother 3 years ago.

He was jobless after the pandemic and I offered for him to come work for me. He was 22 at the time, and is now looking to become a master plumber and start his own business.

At my wedding, in which he was the best man, he decided that during his speech he would give us all a big surprise and decided to propose to his long time girlfriend. Me and my wife were appalled.