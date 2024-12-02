Groom gives bride an ultimatum: 'we invite my sister to the wedding, or the marriage is canceled.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my fiancée I will cancel the marriage and break up with her if we do not invite my sister to our wedding?"

My fiancée and I got engaged a couple of months ago, and we plan on getting married at the end of next year. We have been dating for 5 years, and I couldn’t be happier with her. Now for some backstory, my sister and my fiancée were friends in middle school.

Freshman year of high school, my fiancée’s boyfriend cheated on her with my sister (and by cheating, it was just talking and kissing). Obviously what my sister did was wrong, and this ended their friendship.

But my sister has emotionally matured a lot from high school, and I think this whole thing is overblown. Everyone does stupid stuff in their teenage years, my sister was literally 14 when all this took place.